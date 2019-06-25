Kylie Jenner Talked About 'How Rich She Is' at the Met Gala, Says Alex Rodriguez

This year’s Met Gala hosted legions of A-listers who electrified the red carpet in glitzy, camp-friendly ensembles. But once the stars are finish posing on the famous Met steps, they’re supposed to go dark, adding to the allure of fashion’s biggest night. Alex Rodriguez, however, just spilled some tea about what really goes on inside the glamorous event.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, the top MLB analyst and former New York Yankees pro opened up about the dinner conversations he had at the star-studded event at the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s costume exhibit on May 6. And according to A-Rod, it involved Kylie Jenner talking about her billionaire status.

“We had a great table,” said Rodriguez, 43. “We had Kylie [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

He adds that he also sat with Idris Elba and his new wife Sabrina Dhowre, Donatella Versace and of course his fiancée Jennifer Lopez who wore a glittering Versace beaded fringe gown to the event.

In March, Jenner surpassed Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes‘ annual list.

Jenner, 21, who got her start as a preteen starring on her family’s hit reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, was named the world’s youngest billionaire by Forbes in the magazine’s annual Billionaires 2019 ranking. “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner told Forbes. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Driven by Kylie Cosmetics’ expansion into Ulta last year, the company’s revenue climbed 9% last year to an estimated $360 million, with the overall valuation of the brand estimated at $900 million, which Forbes calls a “conservative” report. Jenner owns 100% of Kylie Cosmetics, which first launched in 2015 with three Lip Kits.

Image zoom Forbes/Jamel Toppin

She also brings in significant income from array of product endorsements on social media (like sponsored posts for Fit Tea Wraps, waist trainer company Waist Gang Society and more), her KUWTK paycheck, the Kendall + Kylie clothing line and her Adidas partnership.

Overall, the businesswoman credits her booming success to the internet (she has over 128 million Instagram followers alone). “It’s the power of social media,” Jenner said. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

She was named one of America’s richest self-made women and graced the cover of Forbes‘ ranking of the most successful female businesswomen in August 2018. Jenner was also ranked as one of the top five wealthiest celebrities for 2018 by Forbes.

However, Jenner doesn’t feel like anything has changed since becoming a billionaire. “I don’t define myself by how much I have,” she told PAPER. “I honestly don’t wake up even thinking about it.”