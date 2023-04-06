Kylie Jenner Supports Sister Khloé Kardashian by Modeling Teensy Metallic Good American Bikini 

Khloé Kardashian is swimming in support from her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, 25, recently modeled a set from Kardashian's Good American swim line in an Instagram post uploaded Wednesday.

The three photos show the Kylie Cosmetics creator posing in a metallic gold halter-neck top and cheeky high-rise bikini bottoms. While the shimmery colorway is no longer available on the site, each piece is available in other hues.

She also poses on a lounge chair while looking extra blushed-up, sporting tousled layers.

"Golden hour baby," Jenner captioned the post.

Khloé Kardashian/instagram

Kardashian, who launched the size-inclusive Good Swim range in 2020, reposted the carousel on Instagram, writing, "@goodamerican looks good on you."

The 38-year-old Good American co-founder also showed off some of her pieces with a self-timer photo shoot shared to Instagram last summer. In support of her Sparkle Swim line, Kardashian snapped a series of bombshell photos of herself wearing magenta designs that showcased her physique.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the first time Jenner has snagged clothes from her sisters' companies: she did so earlier this year for Kim Kardashian's solutions wear brand SKIMS. However, she wasn't as keen to give a shoutout, it seems.

In January, Jenner was photographed in a curve-hugging black bodysuit. Her followers wouldn't have known where it was from without a comment from Kim asking her sibling to tag her brand on social media.

But, it wasn't an easy request. "@kimkardashian i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!!" shaded Jenner before adding, "wow @skims."