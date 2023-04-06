Kylie Jenner Supports Sister Khloé Kardashian by Modeling Teensy Metallic Good American Bikini 

Here's to the perks of being in a family of style bosses

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on April 6, 2023
Kylie Jenner wears Khloé Kardashian's Good American swim line
Photo: Kylie Jenner/instagram

Khloé Kardashian is swimming in support from her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, 25, recently modeled a set from Kardashian's Good American swim line in an Instagram post uploaded Wednesday.

The three photos show the Kylie Cosmetics creator posing in a metallic gold halter-neck top and cheeky high-rise bikini bottoms. While the shimmery colorway is no longer available on the site, each piece is available in other hues.

She also poses on a lounge chair while looking extra blushed-up, sporting tousled layers.

"Golden hour baby," Jenner captioned the post.

Kylie Jenner wears Khloé Kardashian's Good American swim line
Khloé Kardashian/instagram

Kardashian, who launched the size-inclusive Good Swim range in 2020, reposted the carousel on Instagram, writing, "@goodamerican looks good on you."

The 38-year-old Good American co-founder also showed off some of her pieces with a self-timer photo shoot shared to Instagram last summer. In support of her Sparkle Swim line, Kardashian snapped a series of bombshell photos of herself wearing magenta designs that showcased her physique.

This isn't the first time Jenner has snagged clothes from her sisters' companies: she did so earlier this year for Kim Kardashian's solutions wear brand SKIMS. However, she wasn't as keen to give a shoutout, it seems.

In January, Jenner was photographed in a curve-hugging black bodysuit. Her followers wouldn't have known where it was from without a comment from Kim asking her sibling to tag her brand on social media.

But, it wasn't an easy request. "@kimkardashian i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!!" shaded Jenner before adding, "wow @skims."

