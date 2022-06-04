Kylie Jenner Sunbathes on a Boat in a Sexy Silver Swimsuit: 'Lake Life'
Kylie Jenner is a sight for sore eyes — in silver!
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared photos from her day out on the water with friend Victoria Villarroel. "Lake life," she captioned the Instagram post on Friday.
Jenner shared two other photo sets, both giving a better look at her shiny, one-piece swimsuit on the boat and showing her dip in the water with Villarroel.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"Brb went to mars," the Kylie Swim founder captioned a carousel of images.
The Kardashians star also posted videos via her Instagram Story showing her and several of her friends having fun as they went tubing on the water.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares New Clip with Son in Mother's Day Video Celebrating Her Kids: 'Thank You God'
Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family recently returned from their Portofino, Italy, trip celebrating sister Kourtney Kardashian at her wedding ceremony with Travis Barker.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner's Cucumber Cutting While at Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Jenner, who gave birth to her son in February, shared a collection of photos from their trip on Instagram last month featuring daughter Stormi, 4.
RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Invests in the Restaurant Behind the 'Iconic Salads' the Kardashians Are Always Eating
The "Portofino dump" featured a sweet image of Stormi taking in the sights of Italy while standing on the port of a boat. Stormi, who looked too cute in a sleeveless white dress, stood barefoot on her tiptoes to get a good look across the water.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shares both of her children with rapper Travis Scott, who stayed behind in Los Angeles during the extravagant overseas wedding.