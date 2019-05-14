Kylie Jenner Has Been Wearing These $58 Earrings All Over Instagram — and You Can Finally Get Them at Nordstrom

Her gold studs are part of celebrity stylist Jill Jacobs’ newest collab

By Alex Warner
May 14, 2019 03:25 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kylie Jenner is always decked out in some of the most extravagant, high-end jewelry. But lately, she’s been wearing a pair of $58 gold stud earrings all over Instagram that we haven’t been able to get our hands on — until now. Her retro glam texture studs are part of a new collaboration with celebrity stylist Jill Jacobs and affordable jewelry brand 8 Other Reasons — and they’re finally available to shop, exclusively at Nordstrom!  

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Nordstrom

Buy It! 8 Other Reasons x Jill Jacobs 1988 Stud Earrings, $58; nordstrom.com

Jacobs, who styles some of the most followed women in Hollywood (including Jenner), teamed up with 8OR to design a capsule collection of gorgeous statement pieces, inspired by her love of vintage. It features an assortment of earrings, necklaces, eyewear chains, and croc-embossed leather goods, like belt bags and backpacks. Though Jacobs styles her clients in some pretty expensive designer pieces, creating an affordable collection that had a vintage aesthetic was super important to her — which is why the jewelry pieces cost under $100, while all small leather goods are under $300.

The stylist turned designer is a big believer that jewelry and accessories are the key pieces that “make an outfit come to life,” and 8OR has been one of her go-to brands for styling her clients. In fact, 8OR has gained a huge celeb following over the years, including notable stars like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, Joan Smalls, and Jordyn Woods.

Thanks to the 8 Other Reasons x Jill Jacobs collab, you really can copy Kylie’s style! Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite pieces before they sell out.

Nordstrom

Buy It! 8 Other Reasons x Jill Jacobs Cooper Hoop Earrings, $33; nordstorm.com

Buy It! 8 Other Reasons x Jill Jacobs Layered Necklace, $66; nordstrom.com

Buy It! 8 Other Reasons x Jill Jacobs Drop Earrings, $99; nordstrom.com

Buy It! 8 Other Reasons x Jill Jacobs Kate Ear Crawlers, $36; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! 8 Other Reasons x Jill Jacobs Mini Croc Embossed Leather Backpack, $198; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.