Kylie Jenner Has Been Wearing These $58 Earrings All Over Instagram — and You Can Finally Get Them at Nordstrom

Kylie Jenner is always decked out in some of the most extravagant, high-end jewelry. But lately, she’s been wearing a pair of $58 gold stud earrings all over Instagram that we haven’t been able to get our hands on — until now. Her retro glam texture studs are part of a new collaboration with celebrity stylist Jill Jacobs and affordable jewelry brand 8 Other Reasons — and they’re finally available to shop, exclusively at Nordstrom!

Jacobs, who styles some of the most followed women in Hollywood (including Jenner), teamed up with 8OR to design a capsule collection of gorgeous statement pieces, inspired by her love of vintage. It features an assortment of earrings, necklaces, eyewear chains, and croc-embossed leather goods, like belt bags and backpacks. Though Jacobs styles her clients in some pretty expensive designer pieces, creating an affordable collection that had a vintage aesthetic was super important to her — which is why the jewelry pieces cost under $100, while all small leather goods are under $300.

The stylist turned designer is a big believer that jewelry and accessories are the key pieces that “make an outfit come to life,” and 8OR has been one of her go-to brands for styling her clients. In fact, 8OR has gained a huge celeb following over the years, including notable stars like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, Joan Smalls, and Jordyn Woods.

Thanks to the 8 Other Reasons x Jill Jacobs collab, you really can copy Kylie’s style! Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite pieces before they sell out.

