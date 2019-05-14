Kylie Jenner Has Been Wearing These $58 Earrings All Over Instagram — and You Can Finally Get Them at Nordstrom
Her gold studs are part of celebrity stylist Jill Jacobs’ newest collab
Kylie Jenner is always decked out in some of the most extravagant, high-end jewelry. But lately, she’s been wearing a pair of $58 gold stud earrings all over Instagram that we haven’t been able to get our hands on — until now. Her retro glam texture studs are part of a new collaboration with celebrity stylist Jill Jacobs and affordable jewelry brand 8 Other Reasons — and they’re finally available to shop, exclusively at Nordstrom!
Jacobs, who styles some of the most followed women in Hollywood (including Jenner), teamed up with 8OR to design a capsule collection of gorgeous statement pieces, inspired by her love of vintage. It features an assortment of earrings, necklaces, eyewear chains, and croc-embossed leather goods, like belt bags and backpacks. Though Jacobs styles her clients in some pretty expensive designer pieces, creating an affordable collection that had a vintage aesthetic was super important to her — which is why the jewelry pieces cost under $100, while all small leather goods are under $300.
The stylist turned designer is a big believer that jewelry and accessories are the key pieces that “make an outfit come to life,” and 8OR has been one of her go-to brands for styling her clients. In fact, 8OR has gained a huge celeb following over the years, including notable stars like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, Joan Smalls, and Jordyn Woods.
Thanks to the 8 Other Reasons x Jill Jacobs collab, you really can copy Kylie’s style! Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite pieces before they sell out.
