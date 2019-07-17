Kylie Jenner Poses in Black String Bikini During Lavish Turks and Caicos Trip

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instgram

Forget the little black dress — Kylie Jenner is all about the little black bikini.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put her assets on display in a pair of Instagram posts shared late Tuesday night, showing her wearing a tiny two-piece string swimsuit during her sunny vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The first photograph, snapped in front of a brick wall, featured Jenner showing off the entire front of her ensemble. She captioned it, “It’s almost #LEOSZN where my Leo’s at?” (Jenner turns 22 on Aug. 10.)

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West couldn’t resist chiming in to compliment their younger sister’s physique. Kardashian West, 38, commented three black heart emojis, while Kardashian, 35, wrote, “Hubba hubba.”

In a second post, shared hours later, Jenner showed off the suit in four different photographs — including one snap where she pulled the bottom’s strings high up onto her hips. “A bikini kinda life 🖤,” she captioned it.

Jenner’s BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou jumped into the comments to drop two drooling-face emojis under the second set of images, which were posted just one day after the reality star jumped to Karanikolaou’s defense over a body shamer’s criticism on social media.

After an Instagram critic left a comment suggesting Karanikolaou take a bikini photo down because her skin looked like it was “rippling,” Jenner implored the user to “leave [Karanikolaou’s] thick thighs and phat p—y out of this!”

Karanikolaou also clapped back at the critic in the comments, replying, “Uhhh the photo would’ve looked altered if i DID take the rippling out 😂.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's girls' trip

On Saturday night, Jenner shared multiple photos from the start of the Turks and Caicos vacation as she and her pals stood in front of a pink and white Kylie Skin plane wearing matching sweatsuits. (The trip celebrated Kylie Skin’s summer bodycare focused launches.)

In one group photo, Jenner could be seen cradling her 17-month-old baby girl Stormi in her arms while sharing a smile with Karanikolaou as the rest of her friends — including Sofia Richie, makeup artist Ariel Tejada and her assistant Victoria Villarroel — grinned for the camera.

Later, the star showed off her curves on a yacht in the Caribbean, wearing a tiny light-blue Chanel bikini.

Jenner leaned against the bow of the boat and posed with her long strands flowing in her face as she modeled the 1994 vintage baby-blue Chanel string bikini (which retails for $1,690!) from Treasures of N.Y.C. and gold chain belt around her waist. “Beach you to it 🌊” she captioned one snap by friend and photographer Amber Asaly.