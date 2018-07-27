Kylie Jenner Flashes a Gorgeous Statement Ring and We Found a Fabulous Lookalike — For Only $50!

Kylie Jenner continues to dominate social media this week, taking to Instagram to show off her fit figure in a body-hugging Chanel ensemble and crop top and jeans outfit — along with her designer handbag collection and new “just for summer” matching cars.

Most recently, the new mom to daughter Stormi posted a selfie on Instagram wearing a white off-the-shoulder top, pink nails and a nude-colored lip titled “coconut lip liner & bare lip kit” featuring a makeup look from her Kylie Cosmetics line.

But what really caught our attention was the gorgeous statement ring that Jenner rocks in the photo. Worn on her middle finger, the ring boasts four large stones on an open setting. If you love her ring as much as we do, you’re in luck because we’ve found a similar style from beloved jewelry designer Kendra Scott that will only run you $50! Scroll down to shop it now.

Buy It! Kendra Scott Pryde Open Ring, $50; kendrascott.com