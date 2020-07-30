Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Twin in Matching SKIMS Waist Trainers

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou are back at it!

The BFF duo that is known for always sporting identical looks showed off a new matchy-matchy ensemble after taking a bit of a twinning hiatus. Jenner, 22, and Karanikolaou, 23, each posed in a curve-hugging catsuit, that perfectly matched their skin tones, and a SKIMS waist trainer. The womens' identical, hip-length caramel brunette hair brought their twinning looks to the next level.

"aaand we’re back🤎🤎," Jenner captioned the photo on Instagram.

In her own corresponding Instagram post Karanikolaou said, "twin 4 life ."

Jenner's older sister Khloé Kardashian wrote in the comments, "Twinning!!!!" Kim Kardashian West, who designed the SKIMS waist trainers that Jenner and Karanikolaou wore, was also happy to see them supporting her shapewear brand.

"twins in skims!!!" she commented on the post.

Jenner and Karanikolaou have given the world a plethora of twinning moments throughout the past two years. They've done everything from black and white graphic-print outfits, crop tops paired with mini skirts and fuzzy bucket hats and coordinating velvet mini dresses to name a few. And according to Karanikolaou, the high-fashion BFFs won't stop anytime soon.

When the star opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year, she revealed the reason why she and Jenner love to continuously model matching outfits.