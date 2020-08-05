Twinning! Look Back at Kylie Jenner and Her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou's Many Matching Moments

The best friends have been twinning since middle school and it looks like they have no plans to slow down anytime soon. See every one of Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolau's coordinated outfits

By Kaitlyn Frey
August 05, 2020 05:23 PM
Best Friends Forever

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Even when they're "mad at each other," Kylie can't resist sharing a pic of her coordinating look with Stassie. "This looks good with my feed," she jokingly said.

Two-of-a-Kind

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The BFFs wore identical metallic fishnet minis (Kylie in violet; Stassie in crimson) by L.A.-based designer TLZ L'Femme. The sexy, see-through designs are so exclusive, only 20 will be made in each shade, the label says

Prada Pals

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

They showcased their love for the Italian fashion label by sporting $450 nylon bucket hats and matching-colored mini purses. 

Stunning in SKIMS

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie's sister and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian West was over-the-moon to see the duo matching in the shapewear brand's Power Mesh Catsuit and Waist Trainer. "twins in skims!!!" Kim commented on the Instagram posts.

Twins for Life

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

When she shared another photo modeling their SKIMS, Kylie explained that she Stassie have been doing matching outfits for over a decade.

"fun fact: we’ve been twinning since we were in middle school. we used to never leave the house unless we had a matching outfit on 🤣😍... so get ready for a lifetime of more twin pics," she said.

Costume Queens

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

When Kylie or Stassie throw a Halloween party, they always go all-out with their looks. "stas said I’m having a playboy party.. pull up 🐰🖤," Kylie said of their sexy Playboy bunny ensembles. 

Color-Coordinated

Always loving a neon moment, Stassie and Kylie wore matching patent leather trench coats with dramatic fur accents, with Stassie in a vibrant tangerine hue and Kylie in a sky blue. 

Double Trouble

The duo's black-and-white ensembles and identical gold chain belts give off some real yin-and-yang vibes. 

Hats Off to Twinning

With Stassie in a white crop top and mini skirt set along with an animal print fur bucket hat, Kylie wore the exact same — only her look was charcoal gray.

Vacation Vibes

The best friends went for a matching look on a tropical trip in Turks and Caicos with Kylie wearing a purple velvet bodycon dress and Stassie wearing the same style in cobalt. 

