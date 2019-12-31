Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou have no problem putting their fighting aside for the purpose of a great Instagram shot.

The duo, who have delivered no shortage of matching moments throughout 2019, closed out the year with one final sultry look together.

For the Instagram photo, Jenner, 22, and Karanikolaou, 22, stand facing and embracing each other while wearing the same curve-hugging, long-sleeve mini dress (Jenner in red, and Karanikolaou in beige) with vintage Prada purses slung over their shoulders. The stars also both wore their hair pulled back into sleek, tight top knot buns.

“we’re mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned her Instagram post.

But the best friends didn’t seem to hold their grudge for long. In the comments on Jenner’s post, Karanikolaou commented, “lmaoooo” and “i love you my twin ❤️.”

The model also posted the same pic on her feed captioning it, “i love you 🖤,” leaving fans convinced that Jenner’s Instagram post was intended to be sarcastic.

This past weekend, Jenner and Karanikolaou twinned again in vibrant patent leather trench coats with fur accents, which both stars posted on their Instagram feeds. “still got a couple more twin pics in us before the years over 🧡💙,” Karanikolaou wrote.

Karanikolaou opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about why she and Jenner love to continuously model matching outfits. “We love to twin,” she said. “It’s a cute, fun thing we started and now we just run with it. The twinning never stops!”

They’ve previously matched while wearing black and white graphic-print outfits, crop tops paired with mini skirts and fuzzy bucket hats and coordinating velvet mini dresses to name a few.