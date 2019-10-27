Kylie Jenner and BFF Dress Up as Madonna and Britney Spears for Halloween — and Recreate Kiss

Image zoom Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner Anastasia Karanikolaou/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has already kicked off this Halloween season with a bang!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou channeled an iconic pop culture moment over the weekend, dressing up as Britney Spears and Madonna from their infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

After returning from a night out with pals at a J. Balvin concert, Jenner, 22, teased the Halloween transformation on Instagram, posting a clip of herself getting her hair done while singing Spears’ 2007 hit “Piece of Me.”

The duo then revealed their joint costumes, with Jenner dressing as Madonna, in a clip that showed them dancing along in character to the 61-year-old pop legend’s song “Like a Virgin.”

The pair perfectly recreated the singer’s costumes, with Jenner appearing to wear a blonde wig tied back into a neat bun along with a black tank top with a matching belt tucked into a pair of form-fitting pants.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Image zoom Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner Anastasia Karanikolaou/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Defends BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s Bikini Photo After Body Shamer’s Nasty Comment

Meanwhile, Karanikolaou wore Spears’ all-white look, which consisted of a strappy corset top with a frilly white skirt and a pair of matching gloves.

To make their recreation even more perfect, at the end of the video, the pair shared a kiss on the lips.

Image zoom Britney Spears and Madonna Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Three years ago, Jenner channeled another famous pop icon for Halloween: Christina Aguilera, who coincidentally was also on stage at the time of Madonna and Spears’ 2003 kiss.

In 2016, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul recreated one of Aguilera’s most notable looks from her 2002 “Dirrty” music video, down to the blonde hair, nose piercing and chaps.

“Can I be XTINA forever,” she wrote alongside one video of the killer look.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner ‘Really Wants Her Friends Around’ After Splitting from Travis Scott, Source Says

While there’s no telling what Jenner will dress up as next, fans should expect to see some cute costumes from the reality star and her 20-month-old daughter Stormi.

Last year, the pair wore matching skeleton onesies for a special “girls” dinner and the pair also went on to sport coordinating butterfly looks.

“My baby butterfly,” Jenner captioned one photo.