If you’re Kylie Jenner, there’s no better way to celebrate your 19th birthday than with a new hair color. The avid wig wearer showed off her latest hair transformation on Instagram Tuesday, and we can’t help but wonder is it permanent? After all, she does keep roughly 20 colorful faux locks.

Simply captioning her photo with a red heart, Jenner showed off her scarlet braids along with a lip emoji on her cheek. Back in August 2015, Jenner proved she can pull off being a red head when she shared a Photoshopped image of herself on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And in fact, Kylie’s red hair appears to be fake. Her go-to “wig guy” Tokyo Stylez shared the same flame-colored ‘do on Instagram Tuesday writing, “#touchedbytokyo.”

In a recent post on her website and app, Kylie explained that changing up her hair color has become somewhat of an “addiction” since she first dyed her hair at age 16.

“It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way,” she wrote. “It’s hard for me to go back to different styles I’ve worn before; I don’t always like my normal short, black hair. That look makes me feel like I’m going back in time. It’s like I’m going back to that moment a year ago and I just don’t want be in that space.”

And if you haven’t checked out Kylie’s wig closet yet, it’s a must-see, envy-inducing space in her new house!