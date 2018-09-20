Kylie Jenner Just Raised Enough Money to Build a House For a Family in Need

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner‘s using a portion of the profits from her Kylie Cosmetics 21st birthday collection for a special cause.

The makeup mogul, who launched the limited edition items in August in honor of her birthday, announced at the time that she planned to donate a percentage of the total sales on her special day (August 10) to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles.

“For my birthday I’m donating a portion of the proceeds from all sales today on http://KylieCosmetics.com to @HabitatLA, an amazing organization that helps provide housing for families in need around the world! Everyone deserves a place to call home! x,” Jenner tweeted on her birthday.

And her initiative was a success. Habitat for Humanity confirmed the response from Jenner’s fans was so overwhelming, the star was able to raise enough money to fund an entire home to be built in Culver City.

On top of for the home, Jenner also plans to help build it alongside its future owners at a future date.

“I feel so blessed in my life and being able to pay it forward on a special day like my birthday has been so rewarding,” Jenner said in a release. “Habitat LA is an amazing organization that helps provide housing for families in need and I can’t wait to meet the deserving family and help build the home alongside them in Culver City!”

The president and CEO of Habitat LA said, “We are moved by the generous gift we have received from Ms. Jenner. Through the power of social media, she not only introduced the work of Habitat for Humanity to millions of people to inform them of our mission, she will also make a lasting impact in the lives of a family in Los Angeles. We cannot thank Ms. Jenner enough and look forward to building in partnership with her and our partner homeowners.”

In July, Jenner graced the cover of Forbes‘ ranking of the most successful female businesswomen and was predicted to surpass Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female.

She credits her more than 100 million social media followers as the key to her success. “Social media is an amazing platform,” she says in the Forbes cover story. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”