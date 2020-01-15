Shopping Spree! Kylie Jenner Drops Over $12,000 on New Fendi and Chanel Merch

Kylie Jenner treated herself to a designer shopping spree and showed off her brand-new Fendi and Chanel finds on social media.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, added some new items to her already extensive designer clothing collection when she revealed she took a shopping trip on her Instagram Story.

“went shopping today ..,” Jenner captioned a photo of one of her pricey purchases — a pair if glossy beige Fendi pointed-toe boots which retails for $1,850.

She also shared another snap of a few other items she snagged, which include a $10,900 Fendi bomber embroidered with the iconic FF logo allover and a pair of chunky black Chanel booties, which typically go for at least $1,000.

Earlier this month, Jenner even spoiled 23-month-old daughter Stormi with her own designer pieces: a $2,232 Fendi stroller and a $1,562 Fendi diaper bag.

“new stroller and diaper bag 😫😍 the s— that excites me now,” the star said on her Instagram Story.

When Stormi was just six months old, Jenner had already decided that one special purse in her collection would be the first one she will give her daughter.

During a tour of her huge handbag closet, the star showed fans the mini pink Hermés Birkin that sister Kourtney Kardashian originally gave her, which will one day become Stormi’s.

“Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute. I was really surprised because I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas gifts, so when she gave me this last year it was really special,” says Jenner. “This one I’m definitely going to let Stormi wear probably when she says, ‘Mommy I want to carry a purse.’”