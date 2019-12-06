Snow Bunny Kylie Jenner Hits Winter Wonderland in Sexy White Jumpsuit: ‘Elsa Who?’

Kylie Jenner is ready to take on winter!

On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, showed off a variety of her best snow bunny looks by sharing a series of photos to her Instagram account. Jenner stepped out in the snow for her wintertime photoshoot, offering up different poses while giving sultry looks into the camera.

In the first photo, the reality star looks sleek and sexy in a full white bodysuit, staying warm by adding a pair of fuzzy Chanel cuffs and a matching scarf. Jenner wore her dark hair down in tousled waves, but fans could get a glimpse of her dangly silver Chanel earrings.

In the next shot, the mom-of-one captures her full outfit and looks into the lens as she holds her hair above her head.

“Elsa who?” she captioned the photo, alluding to the winter queen from the Frozen franchise.

Jenner later changed and went indoors to grab a glass of white wine and put on an all-black look.

She shared her updated style in another post, wearing a ribbed black turtleneck tucked into leather high-waisted pants along with leather elbow-length gloves and furry Chanel earmuffs.

“Cheers 🥂 white or red wine?” she asked her followers, holding up a filled glass.

Jenner’s trendy Instagram posts come nearly a week after she spent Thanksgiving with ex Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott, 28, celebrated the holiday in Palm Springs, alongside the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, as well as mom Kris Jenner.

“Kylie and Travis are good. They get along and seem happy whenever they are together. They are all about making sure Stormi has a happy life,” the source added. “They are not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Sharing a glimpse into her family’s Thanksgiving celebrations last week, the mother of one shared a photo on her Instagram Story, in which she and Kendall sat on either side of their mother. “I hope everyone had a beautiful Thanksgiving,” she captioned the snap.

While in Palm Springs, Stormi’s parents were also spotted together at the Agua Caliente casino — video of which was posted to online fan accounts.

In October, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with the reality star publicly confirming the news a few days later.