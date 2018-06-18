Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Crop Top and Skintight Leggings 4 Months After Welcoming Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner has thoroughly documented her progress on social media as she gets back to her pre-pregnancy body, and just four months after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster, there’s no question the new mom is back to her old ways.

Jenner, 20, showed off her curves and flat stomach Saturday night while out in L.A. wearing a white Alexander Wang crop top, seamed high-waisted Alexander Wang leggings and clear Yeezy pumps.

The star was feeling her look so much so that the next day, Jenner shared a series of photographs on Instagram of her head-to-toe outfit. “Last night…” she captioned one of the shots along with a heart emoji.

BG022/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Jenner seems to be proud of what she’s accomplished from her fitness-focused resolution for summer 2018, which she shared via a black-and-white throwback Instagram of herself in a patterned bikini.

The star gave fans a first glimpse at her transformation just seven weeks after giving birth to Stormi. She posted a quick video on Snapchat wearing a lifted-up black hoodie that exposed her stomach, and stood sideways as she zoomed in on her waist.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! These Leggings Are Way Too Affordable for How Awesome They Are (Shop Them Now!)

Kylie Jenner/Youtube; Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Then about one month later, Jenner was already back in a bikini.

During a family vacation with boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter, Jenner soaked up the sun in a black bikini which she showed off while paddle boarding.

In March, Jenner revealed that she gained a total of 40 lbs. during pregnancy in a now-deleted tweet during a Q&A session with fans and followers.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Jenner is determined to get back into pre-pregnancy shape after her birth because she wants to be a “really hot young mom.”

“Kylie is already starting to work out,” an insider said. “She’s focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi,” adding that she “wasn’t the most comfortable while pregnant.”

In addition to working out, the new mom got back into waist training, which she promoted on social media six weeks after welcoming Stormi.