Kylie Jenner Slams 'False Narrative' Surrounding Makeup Artist's GoFundMe: 'I Do Things from the Heart'

Kylie Jenner is speaking out.

On Monday the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, addressed what she called the "false narrative" over her decision to share a GoFundMe campaign that's raising money for Samuel Rauda, a makeup artist who, according to the page, recently "underwent major surgery" following an accident.

Amid backlash for posting a link to the fundraiser on her social media, Jenner wrote in a statement on her Instagram Stories, "i feel it's important for me to clear this false narrative that i've asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist's medical bills."

"Sam isn't my makeup artist and unfortunately we don't have a personal relationship anymore but i have worked with him a few years ago and i think he's the sweetest," she clarified.

According to Jenner, she posted a link to the GoFundMe after learning about Rauda's accident from her current makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.

"After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6k and i put in 5k to reach their original goal and thought i'd post it on my stories to raise more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share and donated," she explained.

"I don't know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam," Jenner continued. "Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and try to be helpful whenever I can."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder ended her statement by encouraging others to "stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in out prayers."

"I hope you have a beautiful day and let's encourage each other to help," she added.

Jenner initially shared a link to Rauda's GoFundMe over the weekend, writing on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the makeup artist, "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me."

As of Monday, Rauda's GoFundMe has raised over $99,000 out of its extended goal of $120,000.

"Anyone who knows Samuel can say he is the most loving and kind person you could ever meet! He has a big heart and doesn't hesitate to help someone in need. When you are having a rough day, he certainly knows how to make you laugh and turn that frown upside down. At this moment, he needs our support and prayers more than ever," the page's description reads. "He has a long road to recovery ahead of him. I know he is loved by many. Your donations will help cover the cost of his medical expenses and whats to come."

In an update shared on Sunday, the page's organizer said that Rauda "continues to fight, showing us how strong he truly is."