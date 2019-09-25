Kylie Jenner has addressed her fans about her current illness.

A few days after missing the Emmys, the mogul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share that she’ll also have to skip her scheduled appearance at Balmain’s Spring 2020 fashion show — where she was set to serve as the Artistic Director of Makeup — in Paris on Friday as she’s “really sick and unable to travel.”

“So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier [Rousteing],” she began her Tweet. “Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

On Tuesday, Jenner announced that the Kylie x Balmain makeup collection will be unveiled during the French luxury brand’s Paris Fashion Week ready-to-wear show at the historic Opera Garnier on Friday and launches the same day on kyliecosmetics.com.

Jenner added in her note to fans that she’s still be cheering her Balmain family on from her home.

“Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course this collection isn’t just for the runway… I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event. I’m SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It’s going to be an epic event, and I can’t wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I’m sending you all my love!!!”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner canceling her appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes after the star reportedly checked into a Los Angeles hospital with flu-like symptoms, according to TMZ.

The makeup mogul was experiencing “a very painful throat and fever for several days and that’s why she was hospitalized,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Jenner’s diagnosis or current health status is unclear. Caitlin Jenner has reportedly been to visit the 22-year-old multiple times while Kris Jenner is away in Paris.

A rep for Jenner did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

News of her illness comes just days after a source told PEOPLE Jenner missed the Emmys because she was feeling sick.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Skips Emmys as Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Elicit Laughter on Stage

Image zoom Kylie Jenner David Livingston/WireImage

Jenner was scheduled to appear alongside sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West as they presented the award for outstanding reality TV series on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Jenner announced a collaboration between Kylie Cosmetics and Balmain.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Teases Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration with Balmain to Debut During Paris Fashion Week

“About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year,” Kylie said in a statement. “I’m so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show. The collection that we created is full of really beautiful shades that can be mixed and matched to create everything from bold, runway-style looks, to soft and pretty glam.”

The Kylie X Balmain Collection includes two Kylie Cosmetics signatures, a high gloss ($16) and a matte lip kit ($29), as well as a limited edition 9-pan KyShadow Palette ($42). A bundle of all three products will also be available for $75. The collection launches Sept. 27 on kyliecosmetics.com.