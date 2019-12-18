Kylie Jenner Sings 'Rise and Shine' at Holiday Party, But Jokes She Wants to Get 'F---ing Paid'

Kylie Jenner put her singing skills on full display at the Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty holiday party when she grabbed the mic and belted out her viral, unintentional meme, “Rise and Shine,” for the room.

To celebrate a successful and monumental year for the Kardashian-Jenner beauty businesses — Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance — Kylie, 22, Kim Kardashian West, 39, and Kris Jenner, 64, hosted an intimate dinner party at Nobu Malibu for their teams.

During the bash, Kylie stood up in front of the room and said, “Show the audience. Does everyone have their phones?” Kim, who filmed the video on her Instagram Story showed a pan of the room as Kylie said, “Here we go!”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She then gave everyone what they wanted, and belted out “Rise and Shine” for the crowd, which burst into lots of cheers and applause. As she laughed, Kylie hinted that she won’t be recreating her hilarious meme moment again anytime soon. She jokingly said: “That’s it! Next time I’m getting f—ing paid!”

The night got emotional when Kris reflected on 2019 during her heartfelt speech to the Kardashian-Jenner beauty brands’ employees.

“As a little idea from Kylie and me and Jen and Matthew was there too, a couple of people with a really big idea. We couldn’t do it without you and we’re so grateful and so blessed to have you here tonight,” Kris said as she teared up.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters’ Most Epic Style Moments of 2019

“Just all the work that you guys put in, each and every one of you makes us who we are. And when we started out and KKW Beauty was just a dream for a minute and then we all became one big family, it makes me so proud,” Kris continued. “I am bursting with pride at my daughters who I am so proud of. You can’t do it alone and it is because of this beautiful, amazing team we have here tonight.”

Image zoom

She concluded her speech by saying: “I just want you guys to know that each and every one of you are so appreciated and so loved and we are so grateful for every single thing you all do. We are very, very happy to be here tonight.”

Earlier this year, Kylie made a big business move when she sold a majority stake of her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin business to beauty conglomerate Coty for $600 million, which valued her company at $1.2 billion. She had maintained full ownership of the brand since its 2015 launch.

Despite her direct competition in the beauty industry, Kim couldn’t have been more proud of her sister when the sale was announced.

“I’ve known that selling her business was always in the works for her for a long time,” said Kim. “A lot of companies were bidding and really wanted to buy her brand, and so selling just about half of it was a decision that she made about a year ago and, you know, that she wanted to. I’m so proud of her.”

Kim’s own beauty brands have been incredibly successful this past year as well, even though there have been reports that prestige cosmetics sales were declining in 2019.

“I’m very active during sales and launches,” the mom of four said in an interview with WWD. “We’ve doubled in a year. It just makes me proud of the brand and makes me want to push to do exactly what I want to do and continue to make the products that I love and stay true to the authentic collaboration.”