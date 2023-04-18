Kylie Jenner Shuts Down 'Misconceptions' About Why She Got Lip Fillers: 'I Don't Regret It' 

Kylie Jenner wants you to know one thing, she says: "I was always the most confident person in the room."

In a new cover story for HommeGirls Vol. 9, out May 4, the makeup mogul and mom of two opens up about her on-and-off relationship with lip fillers (which began when she was 17) and the perceptions that have come with it.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!" Jenner, 25, tells the outlet.

In the past, the reality television star has admitted to having lip-related insecurities (and acting on them by getting injections), revealing so on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, lacking confidence in that one area of her life doesn't mean she's lacked self-assurance elsewhere.

"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up ... I was the girl performing for everyone," she notes.

Kylie Jenner in HommeGirls Vol. 9. Ilya Lipkin

Still Jenner, who turned her famous pout into a multi-million-dollar cosmetics empire, says that she doesn't regret receiving the treatment. "It was the best thing I've ever done," she shares, adding, "I always thought I was cute."

That same air of self-security is what Jenner wants to pass down to her 5-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, 31.

She wants her firstborn to know "that she's perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself," Jenner tells HommeGirls.

Since embarking on motherhood, Jenner has also experienced a newfound appreciation for her own traits.

"It's made me love myself more," she explains. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now," she adds, referencing her 14-month-old son Aire Webster, whom she also shares with Scott.

She continues: "My daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. John Shearer/WireImage

It's clear that the Kylie Cosmetics creator is approaching her beauty routine with a laid-back attitude. But, that doesn't mean her days of experimenting with cool trends are over.

Earlier this month, alongside the launch of her brand's first-ever mascara, Jenner got candid with Vogue about a recent bleach-induced accident.

"I just had to do this campaign shoot and they wanted bleached brows, so Ariel [Tejada], I think, just left the bleach on for too long and my eyebrows fell off," she confessed, referring to working with her longtime makeup artist and friend.

Consoling herself about the situation, she concluded: "It's okay 'cause thin brows are in."

HommeGirls Vol. 9 is out May 4 and available for pre-order now.