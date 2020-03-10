Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Real (Short!) Hair Length as She Gets Her Roots Touched Up

Kylie Jenner just gave fans a rare look at her real hair length while getting her roots touched up on Monday night.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, often sports either extensions or wigs in order to quickly switch-up her hairstyles. But when her colorist Cassondra Kaeding stopped by her home to give her hair a refresh, Jenner hopped on Instagram to show off her natural extensions-free hair.

As she was getting her roots done, the star filmed a short selfie video for her Instagram Story that revealed her true bob-length hair falls just below her chin. “roots almost there,” Jenner captioned the clip.

Just last month, Jenner turned to hairstylist Jesus Guerrero for a little trim, but he ended up chopping off more than she bargained for. “@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” the beauty mogul jokingly complained in her Instagram Story as she showed off her freshly chopped chin-length wet hair in a black-and-white video.

But Guerrero lovingly defended himself in a playful reply; he shared Jenner’s story and added: “@kyliejenner is trying to play me.”

Jenner also gave fans a look at her real hair length last November as she noticed it had started to grow out.

She said, “Haven’t had my real hair this long since I was 15.”