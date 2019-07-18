Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bikini Body Once Again in Kylie Skin Embroidered Swimsuit

At this point, it’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is on a tropical getaway while promoting her new Kylie Skin summer launch.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing loads of snaps from her time at Turks and Caicos, including all of her steamy bikini moments, on Instagram. And on Wednesday night, the 21-year-old flaunted her assets yet again — this time wearing a bright yellow, cut-out one piece, which was embroidered with “KYLIESKIN x mint swim” on the front — keeping up with the promotion of her summer focused launches.

In her first snap of the new suit, Jenner is joined by her close friend and eyelash extension expert, Yris Palmer, who matched the beauty mogul in her own baby pink version of the one piece. The two sat along the edge of their vacation yacht and posed beside each other.

Jenner captioned the post with a simple, “💗💛,” while Palmer jumped into the comments and wrote, “Love you💛.”

Later, the mother of Stormi shared a close-up picture of the bright suit with the caption, “beach more worry less💛.”

The reality star has been outfit twinning with her friends all week — from swimsuits, to matching evening sets and dresses.

Throughout her trip, Jenner has continued to change up her bikini looks and previously shared photos of herself flaunting a little black string bikini, as well as a vintage, baby blue Chanel two piece.

After posting a photo of her black, string set, BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou commented with two drooling-face emojis under the second set of images, which were posted just one day after the reality star jumped to Karanikolaou’s defense after a body shamer criticized her Instagram photo.

After the troll left a comment suggesting Jenner’s bestie take a bikini photo down because her skin looked like it was “rippling,” Jenner clapped back at the user and said “leave [Karanikolaou’s] thick thighs and phat p—- out of this!”

Karanikolaou also replied to the critic in the comments and wrote, “Uhhh the photo would’ve looked altered if i DID take the rippling out 😂.”