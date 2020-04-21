Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves as She Sunbathes by the Pool in a Sexy Bikini

Kylie Jenner is taking some time to enjoy the Southern California sunshine.

While social distancing at what appears to be mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs vacation home, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, showed off her famous figure as she lounged outside by the pool in a sand-colored Hunza G bandage bikini.

As she basked in the sun, Jenner lifted her hand up to partially cover her face and closed her eyes in the photo shared on her Instagram Story.

Jenner has been sharing glimpses of her life at home with fans on Instagram Stories: tanning by the pool, lots of baking (banana pancakes, cupcakes) and spending Easter with 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

To make sure that her daughter’s Easter celebration was extra-special even though it couldn’t be spent with all her cousins, Jenner went all-out with the decorations and desserts. “I’ve been on a roll,” the star wrote on her Instagram Story atop a close-up of Easter-themed pastel cupcake decorations, sharing several more slides of the holiday treats she and Stormi would enjoy, including chick and egg-shaped desserts.

On Easter morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of the Easter bunny’s haul for Stormi, which included several baskets and a bunny doll. It appeared that Jenner herself delivered the gifts for her daughter as she dressed up in costume for the holiday.

Later on in the day, Jenner snapped a mirror selfie with Stormi before they headed outside to hang out by the pool.

Last year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent the Easter in Palm Springs, with her family and her ex-boyfriend and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott. The crew attended Kanye West’s star-studded Coachella Sunday Service.