Kylie Jenner managed to make what many would consider a fashion faux pas into a sexy style statement.

On Wednesday, Jenner, 21, shared an Instagram of herself wearing an electric green lingerie set.

In the shot, the beauty mogul posed from the side on a sofa, showing her thong pulled over her hips — ensuring the intimate piece was exposed above her blue jeans.

Jenner also revealed her secret to getting her jeans to fit her famous curves.

Just below the belt loops, a large seam from some significant alterations can be seen, which presumably is the reason her denim hugs her in all of the right places.

“☁️9,” Jenner captioned the photo, which scored her over 3 million likes in just 3 hours.

Jenner recently made headlines after Alex Rodriguez claimed she talked about her wealth at the Met Gala.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated published on Tuesday, the baseball star, 43, said he sat at the same table as Jenner and her sister, Kendall Jenner, at the annual fashion event.

“We had a great table,” Rodriguez said, according to the outlet. “Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace — Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall… Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says She’s ‘Minding My Own Business’ Ahead of KUWTK Episode on Cheating Scandal

OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove https://t.co/WjhoBMWeq6 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 26, 2019

But in response to a PEOPLE article covering Rodriguez’s remarks in Sports Illustrated, Jenner denied that their conversation revolved around her wealth.

“Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” she said on Twitter, adding shrug and face-palm emojis to the tweet.

A few hours later, Rodriguez responded to Jenner on Twitter, seeming to temper his original comments.

RELATED: Kylie and Kendall Jenner Party with Sofia Richie While Celebrating Their Friend’s Birthday

“OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove,” he wrote alongside a quote of her tweet.

Some fans were left a bit confused by Rodriguez’s tweet.

“Awkward,” one Twitter user said, while another added, “@KylieJennerim confused is he being sarcastic? you need to come at him directly haha:)”

“I think he’s being sarcastic. But I’m just here for the meme gif of the surprised dog,” said another user.