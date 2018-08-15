Kylie Jenner Pairs Her Blonde Bob with a Tight White Bodysuit (for a Trip to Jamba Juice)

Kim Kardashian West may have hated it, but Kylie Jenner is embracing the bob!

The billionaire beauty mogul showed off a new short blonde ‘do on Tuesday, in a series of photos shared to her Instagram page.

She wore a sleek strapless white cutout bodysuit during the outdoor shoot, accessorizing the look with a butterfly choker and gray sneakers.

“La Ferrari … to Jamba Juice,” Jenner wrote alongside one photo, where her tiny Louis Vuitton bag was also visible.

Of course, Jenner has been known to rock a wig or two over the years, but this cut appears to be all real. She debuted her new blonde locks at her 21st birthday party earlier this month, dressing them up in a ponytail with long extensions. She’s since been seen wearing her short hair pulled back during a day out on Sunday with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Jenner even had her bob on display in her Instagram story as she played with 6-month-old daughter Stormi.

For the color, Jenner turned to pro Chris Appleton — who was also responsible for Kim’s icy blonde transformation last year.

“Kylie is her own person,” Appleton told Allure. “The whole idea, it’s not the predicted icy blonde. It’s a real transformation but it’s really golden. She likes to have fun with her hair. She’s been dark for a while, so it was time to change it up.”

Instead of a cool-toned hue, Appleton said Jenner really wanted a warmer color. “It’s beautiful golden fun,” he said. “So many people stay away from gold. As a stylist, you’re taught that gold is hit and miss, but it’s really beautiful. It’s any girl’s dream.”

To go from deep brunette to such a light color, Appleton slowly processed Jenner’s hair out of her own home over the course of two days, he told the magazine.

“You’re pushing your hair to its limits. It can look really damaged. Hair has to be rich and healthy. It has to look like a new Barbie,” he explained to Allure. “I take it very slowly and always do it over two days or longer. I gently lightened her hair in sessions — getting that right delicate gold is the hardest thing.”

Kylie Jenner Splash News

As for the cut, Jenner was likely inspired by her sisters.

In late July, Khloé Kardashian chopped her strands into a similar short bob.

Kim took the plunge days later, though returned to her long hair after less than a week.

“I went back long,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I couldn’t take it lol.”