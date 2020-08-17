Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

She also revealed a look at her impressive vintage Chanel handbag collection

Kylie Jenner Shows Her Makeup Transformation as She Gives a Tour of Her Palatial Glam Room

If there's anyone that you could expect to have a perfectly pristine glam room stocked like a Sephora store, it's Kylie Jenner. During a recent glam session, the beauty mogul gave fans a peek inside her hyper-organized drawers so they could see all the skin and cosmetic products she always keeps on-hand.

Before showing off the inside of her glam room, Jenner, 23, snapped a quick barefaced mirror selfie wearing only a black robe. Then she filmed a video of some of her current favorite Kylie Skin blush, highlighter and bronzer powders, which were beginning to look a bit worn down. So the star panned over the area where she stores all the extras of her go-to Kylie Cosmetics makeup shades.

"In my glam room I have all this amazing stock so I really should have no excuses for why my powders look the way that they do," Jenner said while she filmed her shelves filled with multiple Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance perfumes, tons of Kylie Skin products, stacks of Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits and some KKW Beauty makeup.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"I have all my favorite stuff. I'm actually going to grab a new powder," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued as she snatched a fresh Kylie Cosmetics Kylighter in Queen Drip.

Jenner opened up another drawer which was filled with over 30 packs of her Kylie Skin Makeup Removing Wipes. "And in here, some Kylie Skin stuff. I need makeup wipes because I go through these like water," she said.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Once she finished her makeup, Jenner revealed her transformation by taking a selfie in the same place where she snapped her makeup-free photo a few moments earlier. "After," she simply captioned it.

The star also gave a look at her extensive vintage Chanel handbag collection inside her massive purse closet with a few videos shared on her Instagram Story. She filmed the across the shelf where she keeps at least 15 of the one-of-a-kind designs.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

One was a unique turquoise crocodile skin shoulder bag in the shape of a milk carton, while another red acrylic purse was shaped like a heart. Jenner described the special designer purses as "Art🖤 🖤 ✨✨."

"I love collecting these little finds," she added.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner zoomed in close on a gold metallic metal fold-over purse saying that she's "obsessed" with it. "It's all metal. It's crazy!" the star said as she tapped it with her fingernail.

Then she showed off four pairs of the Bottega Venetra BV Point pump (valued at $4,600 altogether) sprawled out on her shoe closet floor. "These are special!!!!! @bottegaveneta," Jenner captioned the photo.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram