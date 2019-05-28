Kylie Jenner Flaunts Major Cleavage and Hourglass Figure in Sexy Cutout Mini Dress

If you got it, flaunt it!

Kylie Jenner showed off her killer curves and cleavage for a night out on the town in L.A. wearing a neon orange beaded Julien Macdonald mini dress (which retails for over $16,000!) featuring a plunging neckline, revealing side cutouts and structured shoulder pads.

Jenner, 21, completed the look with a slick half-up ponytail by hairstylist Chris Appleton which he described as “tight and right” on Instagram and a warm orange smokey eye by makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

“escape the ordinary 🧡🔥🤬🦊,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned a pic of her look on Instagram.

The star’s sultry look also got her family and friend’s stamp of approval. Older sister Khloé Kardashian wrote in the comments, “You never disappoint!!!!! 🤤🤤🤤🤤.” Jenner’s longtime wig specialist and hairstylist Tokyo Stylez echoed that statement writing, “Jeeezus take the wheel 😻.”

YouTube star James Charles, who recently made headlines for his feud with former friend and fellow beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook, also left a message on Jenner’s post. “Ohhh this is IT ma’am,” Charles, 20, commented.

Earlier in the weekend, Jenner and 15-month-old daughter Stormi Webster hung out with Charles at the birthday party for the 3-year-old daughter of fellow YouTube stars Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom, known as the ACE Family.

In videos posted by a fan account, Charles, who is wearing a blue sweatshirt from his own Sisters Apparel merchandise line, can be seen sitting next to Jenner, while the reality star bounces Stormi on her lap.

While some celebrities have distanced themselves from the blogger in the wake of his feud with Westbrook, Jenner hasn’t been one of them. Though rumors circulated that Jenner had unfollowed Charles on Instagram after the internet backlash started, a rep for the reality star confirmed to PEOPLE that it was untrue.

Charles said the same in the comments of a photograph of himself and Jenner at the mogul’s skincare launch, writing that Jenner had “never followed” him “in the first place.”