Kylie Jenner Shows Her Real Bob-Length Hair and Dirty Blonde Color in New Makeup-Free Photo

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner‘s keeping her beauty look low-key while she’s been social distancing at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, ditched her usual waist-length extensions and instead showed off her natural hair that falls just above her shoulder in a stylish bob cut. Using a butterfly face filter that also alters the colors of her eyes, Jenner filmed a short video clip on her Instagram Story revealing her rarely seen real-hair length and her recently dyed dirty blonde highlights, all pulled into a half-up ponytail with a pink scrunchie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She also kept her look cozy and casual by wearing an oversize black hoodie and skipping out on any makeup.

Image zoom

Jenner gave fans another look at her natural bob-length hair just last week while she was social distancing. “she’s bored,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the selfie.

RELATED PHOTOS: Barefaced Beauties! The Kardashian-Jenner Crew’s Best Makeup-Free Moments

She also showed off her short mane as she was getting her roots touched up by colorist Cassondra Kaeding in early March.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

As she was getting her roots done, the star filmed a short selfie video for her Instagram Story that revealed her true bob-length hair falls just below her chin. “roots almost there,” Jenner captioned the clip.

RELATED PHOTOS: Blonde! Blue! Pink! See All of the Different Hair Colors that Kylie Jenner Has Tried

Earlier this year, Jenner turned to hairstylist Jesus Guerrero for a little trim, but he ended up chopping off more than she bargained for. “@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” the beauty mogul jokingly complained in her Instagram Story as she showed off her freshly chopped chin-length wet hair in a black-and-white video.

But Guerrero lovingly defended himself in a playful reply; he shared Jenner’s story and added: “@kyliejenner is trying to play me.”