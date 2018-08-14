Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy Black Bodysuit for Day Date with Travis Scott

Turning 21 looks good on Kylie Jenner.

The new mom held hands with beau Travis Scott, 26, on a casual day date. Jenner looked chic in dark jeans, a shiny bodysuit and strappy heels. She carried a striped suit jacket over her arm and added simple bling to her ensemble. She pulled her blonde hair away from her face and topped her look with sunglasses.

Scott, meanwhile, wore a shirt, jeans and yellow sneakers.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Stars as Goddess in Boyfriend Travis Scott’s ‘Stop Trying to Be God’ Music Video

Jenner and Scott IXOLA/BACKGRID

Days earlier, Scott wrote a sweet birthday tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram: “Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness.”

“Baby!! I love you,” Jenner commented.

Jenner stylish moment comes after a weekend of celebration. On Thursday, she turned the restaurant-lounge Delilah all pink for a night of partying. Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, Bella Hadid, the Weeknd and Chris Brown all attended.

RELATED: Model Who Left Kylie Jenner’s Birthday on Stretcher Says She’s ‘Super Embarrassed’

On Friday, Jenner spent quality time with Scott and their 6-month-old daughter Stormi — and received a vintage Rolls Royce from Scott. And on Saturday, Jenner took her style parade to Vegas, wearing first a tube top and then a gold sequin vintage Gucci mini dress to wrap up her birthday fun.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner had a blast at her birthday gatherings. “She gets a bit emotional thinking back about everything amazing that has happened this year,” the source said.

The high point of that year was welcoming Stormi. “She just loves being her mom,” the source continued. “She says the best thing to happen to her is Stormi. She is crazy about her little girl.”