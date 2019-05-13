YouTube star James Charles has been “#cancelled” by some of his biggest supporters.

The beauty guru has lost three million subscribers (and counting) since his ex-best friend and fellow YouTuber, Tati Westbrook, posted a video titled “BYE SISTER” on Friday, in which she accused the “19-year-old millionaire” of betraying her and using his fame to manipulate straight men. Here’s a full list of the celebrities who have unfollowed the beauty guru since she dropped the 43-minute bomb.

The Kar-Jenner Sisters

Kylie Jenner, who appeared on Charles’ YouTube channel for a makeup video last year, was one the first big name celebrities to unfollow the 19-year-old influencer. Soon after, sister Kim Kardashian did the same, although she’s worked with Charles on several different beauty-related projects, including a YouTube video to promote KKW Beauty. Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian never followed Charles. And, given the circumstances, that probably won’t change anytime soon.

Ariana Grande

The beauty guru and this pop princess have had their fair share of public drama. Charles caused an uproar when he outed Grande as being the rudest celebrity he’s ever met in a Youtube video earlier this year (according to Charles, it all started when Grande unfollowed him to make her fans happy). Grande and Charles seemingly squashed their beef when she re-followed him. This weekend, she unfollowed him for the second time.

Iggy Azalea

Charles made-over Azalea for a YouTube video just two months ago. They chatted candidly about music, makeup, haters and much more, but that didn’t stop the rapper from unofficially declaring herself #TeamTati by swiftly unfollowing Charles.

Demi Lovato

Aside from their selfie, which Charles posted to Instagram in December 2018 with the caption “Just a quick Saturday glam”, these two don’t have much history (that we know of). Regardless, she also unfollowed him after Westbrook’s video.

Jeffree Star

After Westbrook’s video dropped, the Internet eagerly awaited Star’s response (as he’s a close friend of both Westbrook and Charles). And, in true Jeffree Star fashion, he did, in fact, spill the tea in a series of juicy tweets. Star even called Charles a “pedophile” and revealed that he was previously banned from his Calabasas mansion.

genuine question @JeffreeStar ! You mention on April 21 that you miss james. But in this tweet you say since february? Could you clarify this please ❤️ (just curious!!!) pic.twitter.com/1hao8DpLry — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) May 12, 2019

Star’s career has not been scandal free. The makeup vlogger has been involved in his own Twitter feuds, most famously with ex-BFF Kat Von D.

And in 2017, a series of 12-year-old videos resurfaced from his MySpace, showing Star, then 19, saying offensive racist comments that had many of his fans (and haters) in an uproar. But instead of jumping to defend himself, which he’s done many times in the past, the YouTuber shared an emotional apology video.

Shawn Mendes

Mendes was among Charles’ most famous followers — despite the fact that the beauty guru received massive backlash for making sexually explicit comments under the singer’s Instagram photos in the past, which at the time Mendes said made him “laugh.” But Mendes has since unfollowed Charles, and screenshots of the thirsty comments have resurfaced online.

my comments on friend’s & boy’s content have always been light hearted & in a joking manner. I’ve been supporting @shawnmendes since vine & am a fan like anyone else, & would never want to make anyone uncomfortable. Im upset, embarrassed, and sorry if he felt sexually harassed.🙁 — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 4, 2018

thank u so much @shawnmendes for clearing everything up. love u the most 💞 pic.twitter.com/55ANESdP5F — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 4, 2018

Other celebrities who have unfollowed Charles include Miley Cyrus and his former friend Shane Dawson.