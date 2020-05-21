The beauty mogul shared a look at a never-before-seen (and very risqué) Kylie Skin campaign

Kylie Jenner Seductively Sprays Sunscreen Oil on Herself in Steamy Unreleased Campaign Video

If anyone can make applying sunscreen look super sexy, it's Kylie Jenner.

Almost a year after the makeup and skincare mogul, 22, launched her Kylie Skin SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil, Jenner shared a steamy behind-the-scenes unreleased campaign video where she seductively spritzes the oil all over her body.

Wearing nothing more than a beige bandeau and high-cut thong, Jenner applies the product in the sexy slow-motion video, moving her hands from below her breasts, down her stomach and all the way to her legs as she massages the sunscreen oil into her skin.

"@kylieskin unreleased sunscreen campaign 🤍🦋," Jenner captioned the sultry video shared on her Instagram.

The risqué video got quite the reaction from Jenner's friends and family. Chrissy Teigen commented with a NSFW joke, in which Jenner replied with two eggplant emojis.

The star's sister Khloé Kardashian also commented saying, "Holy....... ok well I'm heading to the gym."

Jenner's throwback campaign clip has similar vibes to another sexy sunscreen video she took inside her new $36.5 million Los Angeles estate to promote the same Kylie Skin SPF Oil.

In the brief Instagram, Jenner lounges on a poolside chaise wearing a black string bikini as she sprays herself with the SPF 30 product as Mary J. Blige's "Be Without You" plays.

"it’s getting hot out here @kylieskin," Jenner captioned the steamy video.