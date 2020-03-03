Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Bikini Photos Alongside Sister Kendall on Beach Vacation

Kendall Jenner has been MIA during Paris Fashion Week, but she did grace your Instagram feed today.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner shared a series of sexy photos from a beach vacation with her supermodel older sister, 24. In the first photo, the 22-year-old makeup mogul is showing off her new highlights and wearing a low-back one-piece swimsuit as she looks over her shoulder. While Kendall can seen be basking in the sun in a green string bikini.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder cleverly captioned the Instagram post with a reference to one of her most viral memes (which she quickly embraced and even capitalized on): “Rise and f—ing shine,” she wrote.

Kendall and Kylie’s famous friends and family members quickly filled the comment section with compliments.

“Shook shook,” sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, while Demi Lovato added, “This caption 🙌🏼

In a second post, Kylie shared two snaps with Kendall in which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are matching in bright yellow and green cutout one-pieces by up-and-coming swimwear designer Louisa Ballou. Both stars are also sporting sleek updo hairstyles.

“DAY 1 💚” the makeup mogul wrote alongside the photos, tagging photographer Amber Asaly.

Kendall also shared a series of solo vacation photos on her own Instagram feed wearing a printed bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms. In all of the snaps, the supermodel is covering her face with a trendy straw hat (and her iPhone in mirror selfies!) but her toned abs and long legs are on full-display.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Posts Flirty Throwback Photos of Herself with Ex Travis Scott: ‘It’s a Mood’

“Me and this bikini: a love story,” she captioned the post.

The stunning bikini photos come just days after Kylie left fans in awe when she posted yet another tropical vacation pic — this time, channeling Rapunzel with a dramatic braid that cascaded all the way down to the ground.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Announces Kylie Cosmetics Collab: ‘We’re Going Big Because I’m Her Full Blood’

As she sat next to a pool straddling a diving board, the star modeled a Jean Paul Gaultier one-piece and Nike sneakers as she arched her head back to let the plaited hairstyle, which appears to be over five feet long, fall down to the floor.

“self control,” Kylie simply captioned the photo.

The next day, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pulled down her braid and wore her hair styled with a few twists in the front. “what’s meant for me will always be,” she captioned a sultry photo wearing a brown string bikini.

And during her vacay, Kylie couldn’t help but show fans the newest Kylie Skin product drop coming soon, a face SPF that she teased on her Instagram Story before revealing the launch details on her main Instagram feed.