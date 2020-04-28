Kylie Jenner Bares Her Butt in a Series of Sizzling Thong Bikini Photos

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is finding all the good photo shoot spots in her new $36.5 million estate.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who has already made herself at home in the “spectacular” abode according to a PEOPLE source, threw herself another sexy poolside photo shoot as she spent the day soaking up the sun in her expansive backyard.

While decked out in a plunging rainbow bikini top, string bikini thong bottoms and rectangular ’90s-inspired sunglasses, Jenner, 22, straddled the walkway separating two sections of the pool as she seductively posed for the camera.

In another shot, Jenner sat on the same ledge but leaned her head over to one shoulder and rested both arms on her thighs. Her final sitting photo showed the star leaning backward with the wind blowing through her hair.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“taco tuesday,” she captioned the sexy photos.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner also posted two pics standing in the pool with her backside facing the camera. One photo featured a side angle of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s hourglass figure, while the other completely revealed her bare butt as she turned so the thong directly faced the camera.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Just one day prior, Jenner posted another sensual swimsuit post to her Instagram feed. In the brief clip, the beauty mogul lounged on a poolside chaise wearing a black string bikini as she sprayed herself with the Kylie Skin SPF 30 Body Oil while Mary J. Blige‘s “Be Without You” play in the background.

“it’s getting hot out here @kylieskin,” Jenner captioned the steamy video.

According to a PEOPLE source, Jenner has been spending time at her new property in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood Holmby Hills, with her ex Travis Scott, 27 and their 2-year-old daughter Stormi. The star’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, has also joined her and the two have been having some fun learning TikTok dances while they practice social distancing.

Image zoom Stassie Karanikolaou/TikTok

In one video Jenner showed off the moves to DaBaby’s “VIBEZ” that she learned from Karanikolaou.

“learned this dance 5 minutes ago @stassiebaby,” she captioned the post.