Kylie Jenner Turns Up the Heat with Sexy Swimsuit Video to Promote Her Kylie Skin Sunscreen Oil

Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat — but not without protecting her skin.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, shared a sexy video on Instagram Monday in a promotion of her new sunscreen oil from Kylie Skin.

In the brief clip, Jenner lounges on a poolside chaise wearing a black string bikini as she sprays herself with the SPF 30 product as Mary J. Blige's "Be Without You" plays.

"it’s getting hot out here @kylieskin," Jenner captioned the steamy video.

Jenner has been embracing pared-down beauty during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and has shared several photos of herself sporting a makeup-free look. She also stepped out last week to visit her longtime friend Stassie Karanikolaou in a casual sweatsuit and no makeup.

But the beauty mogul hasn't put her makeup brushes away for good!

"experimenting with makeup has been keeping me entertained. hbu ?" Jenner captioned a mirror selfie shared over the weekend.

She also recently helped older sister Kim Kardashian West with her glam before appearing in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.

"I’m in my mom’s glam room. Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don’t have anyone to do it and I’m not that good so she like did all my makeup," Kardashian West revealed to Fallon.

The mother of four added, "And that’s the first time I’ve seen her cause the whole family is distancing."

"We haven’t even seen each other," Kardashian West continued. "So I snuck out and I am at my mom’s house in her glam room cause there’s a door from the outside so this is all she will let us in. And I had to get away from my kids."

Earlier on Monday, Jenner shared a series of photos showing off a Dior ensemble paired with white hightop sneakers.

"happy monday 👅," she wrote alongside the snaps.