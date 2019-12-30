Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Lingerie 'Thirst Trap' Photos Taken by Friend Victoria Villarroel

Kylie Jenner is saying goodbye to 2019 with a steamy photo session!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, is ringing in the new year a little early with a set of black-and-white snapshots she shared on Instagram Sunday.

Taken by close friend Victoria Villarroel, the photos saw Jenner posing atop a bed with white linens, while wearing a lace bra and matching string panties. She also sported a full face of makeup and hoop earrings, with her hair tied back into a sleek updo.

“Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap😫🖤🖤,” Jenner cheekily captioned the series of photos, poking fun at herself a bit. “Pic by @victoriavillarroel.”

The holiday season has been filled with sexy, stylish looks for Jenner. At this year’s Kardashian-West-Jenner Christmas Eve party, the star twinned with her 22-month-old daughter, Stormi, in custom Ralph & Russo emerald green gowns.

Stormi looked adorable in her dress, which was affixed with ruffled sleeves, and she paired the look with white sneakers and a ballerina bun.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted for a more upscale, festive look — her green gown featuring a sexy thigh-high slit with an impressive emerald necklace and matching satin pumps.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner (R) and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner has been open about how her body has changed since she and ex Travis Scott welcomed their first child together in February 2018.

The reality star shared her weight loss tips in an Instagram Live session in March after one of her followers asked how she got “a flat tummy again.”

“It’s all about diet for me,” Jenner said. “I’m naturally just a really skinny person. But not like [sister Kendall Jenner]. She’s naturally, like model status. But yeah, I’ve always had a really flat stomach but I never felt like it went back to what it was before Stormi until recently, and I feel like it has a lot to do with diet.”

“I really eat very crazy usually. Like whatever I want,” she added. “Pizza, pasta, a lot of dairy. And I just kind of cut all of that out and have just been eating better. And I feel like that’s the trick for me, personally.”