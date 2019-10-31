The Little Mermaid ‘Grew Up’ — See Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Take on Ariel for Halloween

Kylie Jenner just revealed the latest of her many Halloween costumes.

On Wednesday night, the day before Halloween, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared several sexy Instagram photos showing herself dressed up as Princess Ariel from The Little Mermaid. For her Disney-inspired ensemble, Jenner wore a pearl and seashell strapless bra top that showed off her toned abs, as well as a sequined green skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The reality star, 22, accentuated the look with a long red wig, blue contact lenses, pearl earrings and lace and pearl netting attached to her top.

“Ariel grew up.. ♥️,” Jenner cheekily captioned her post, which included three shots of her posing for the camera.

In a second Instagram post, the mom of one also showed off her pitch-perfect accessory: an embellished clutch shaped like Ariel’s fish friend Flounder.

“Found my flounder… 🐠,” she wrote.

Jenner and her famous family are known for delivering multiple creative Halloween costumes each year — the mermaid look being just one of the most recent ensemble she put together this month.

On Monday night, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul got decked out as a classic Playboy bunny for her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou‘s Playboy-themed Halloween bash.

Jenner wore the complete Playboy bunny look, which included a plunging strapless bustier and tights, a black and white bowtie, wrist cuffs and of course, oversized black bunny ears. She also styled her hair in bouncy bombshell waves and wore blue contact lenses.

Last weekend, Jenner and Karanikolaou dressed up as Madonna and Britney Spears to recreate the pop stars’ iconic pop culture moment (and kiss!) from their infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

The star also kicked off Halloween festivities over the weekend with her 20-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, by adorably dressing her up as herself. “My baby!! I cant handle this!!” Jenner captioned three photos of her child wearing a recreation of the custom Versace gown she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

Jenner turned to Alejandro Collection to recreate her iconic Met Gala look for her daughter. “Kylie and her stylist Jill thought it would be adorably iconic to have her baby as a mini version of herself in such an epic look that garnered so much attention at the Met Ball,” the label’s designer Alejandro Peraza told PEOPLE exclusively.

“It took 16 hours straight to do the beading on the super-small baby size and three full 14-hour days to apply the feathers by hand,” he added. “And a whole day to design and add crystals to the baby clutch. Some of the feathers were shipped to me, others we hand-dyed as well to make a perfect feathered confection.”

Ultimately, Peraza created a costume that looked just as “close to the original” once it was complete. “I really enjoyed making the closest possible replica from the application of the feathers to the beading work,” the designer told PEOPLE. “This was a great opportunity to create couture for a baby.”