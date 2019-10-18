 Kylie Jenner Is Officially Selling 'Rise and Shine' Merchandise

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/ Youtube

Kylie Jenner, the star of a popular new internet meme, is in on the joke — and she’s ready to capitalize on it, too.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, posted links to two new hoodies available at her official merchandise shop, one black and one white, both bearing her now-famous “Riiise and Shiiinnee” slogan.

Labeled as limited edition, the hoodies cost $65 and are estimated to ship four to five weeks after ordering from The Kylie Shop.

The source of the viral moment is a YouTube video in which Jenner gives a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics offices. Toward the end of the clip, the business-savvy CEO enters her daughter Stormi Webster‘s playroom, waking the 20-month-old with the morning greeting.

Since the moment struck a chord online, it has gone on to inspire several fan-made remixes, including one Stormi herself enjoyed dancing along to.

“Oh, you want daddy singing? I’m not good enough?” Jenner asked after the toddler requested to hear a song by her father, Travis Scott, instead.

It’s the way in which Jenner sings “Rise and Shine” that caught the attention of the internet — and of pop superstar Ariana Grande.

“Can I sample,” Grande wrote on an Instagram Story, in which the “Thank u, Next” singer covers “Rise and Shine” in her trademark vocals. Jenner responded, agreeing to Grande’s use of the three words, as long as she gets to appear in the accompanying music video.

Kylie’s sister Kendall is a fan of the trending moment, asking for assistance in making the audio clip her morning alarm.

someone send me a step by step on how to accomplish this https://t.co/KnoJp9fzAL — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 17, 2019

Other celebrities got in on the fun, as well. The Voice‘s Miley Cyrus playfully shared a video edit that put Jenner on the singing competition show’s audition stage, with the judges instantly turning their chairs in awe of her “Rise and Shine” performance.

Jenner, further displaying her enjoyment of the meme, posted an image of her own face photoshopped into the Sun Baby from the ’90s children’s series Teletubbies.

“No caption needed,” she wrote.