Kylie Jenner Rocks Sexy Thigh-High Boots 2 Months After Welcoming Son

The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed her second child with partner Travis Scott in February

Kylie Jenner is one hot mama!

The 24-year-old makeup mogul showed off a glam and edgy look in a collection of photos posted to Instagram on Thursday, rocking black leather thigh-high boots and a black dress as she casually sat on an oversized white couch while glancing over her shoulder.

In the second photo, Jenner showed off her flawless manicure and her assortment of eye-catching jewelry, including a few chunky rings and an intricate statement piece.

Fans and fellow celebs alike couldn't get enough of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's sultry ensemble, with "Wild Side" singer Normani commenting, "the baddest," while longtime Kardashian family friend Victoria Villarroel added, "yes to this ❤️‍🔥."

Jenner's glamorous look comes about two months after she gave birth to her and Travis Scott's second child, a son who they originally named Wolf. The pair also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi together.

A little over a month after welcoming their son, Jenner penned a short message on her Instagram Story earlier this month explaining she and Scott had decided to change his name.

Kylie Jenner Announces She and Travis Scott Have Changed Baby Wolf's Name

"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote, adding a prayer hands emoji.

"Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn't fit him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved," an insider told PEOPLE in March, with a second source adding Jenner and Scott will "share his name when she's ready.

In March, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner – who stars on Hulu's highly anticipated new reality show, The Kardashians, which debuts on the streaming service on April 14 – has "softened even more" since welcoming her and Scott's new bundle of joy.