Kylie Jenner Spurs Engagement Rumors Once Again with Flashy Ring on Her Left Hand

Could the Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott engagement rumors be true this time?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star addressed fans on social media Thursday afternoon, telling the camera that she was sick at the moment with a virus and making use of Instagram’s cute puppy filter.

While launching into a description of her Kylie Cosmetics annual Cinco de Mayo sale (buy one, get one free on all Lip Kits!), Jenner, 21, gestured excitedly with her left hand.

On her ring finger, a huge diamond sparkler was difficult to miss, once again igniting speculation that she and her rapper boyfriend, 28, could be headed to the altar.

This is hardly the first time fans have wondered about whether Jenner and Scott were secretly engaged or even married, considering the number of times she has been seen wearing a diamond on that finger. In fact, even her sister Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner have been questioned about the situation in the recent past.

For Scott’s birthday this week, the reality star posted a tribute that further fueled rumors, as the first photo showed Jenner looking surprised and happy on Easter Sunday as Scott was shown from the back, seemingly presenting his girlfriend with something.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” Jenner wrote. “My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.”

Along with the sweet message, Jenner posted a series of photos of the couple that included a few with their 15-month-old daughter Stormi — and it’s clear the star has babies on the brain. She concluded her message to Scott on a not-so-cryptic note, writing, “Let’s f— around and have another baby.”

Ahead of Scott’s official birthday on April 30, Jenner threw him a superhero-themed bash — where the cake referred to the Astroworld rapper as “husband” — before treating him to an epic party the following week with a theme of Cactus Jack (the name of his record label and his adopted nickname) and gifting him a Lamborghini.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since they met at Coachella in April 2017. Though they recently went through a rough patch after the rapper was hit with cheating rumors, they appear to be back on track and better than ever.

In Rolling Stone‘s December cover story, Scott revealed that he hopes to say “I do” with Jenner in the near future.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’ ” he told Rolling Stone in the interview, adding, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”