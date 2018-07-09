Kylie Jenner Reveals She Got 'Rid of All My Filler' After Fans Tell Her She Looks Like the 'Old Kylie'

She made a name for herself by showing fans how to achieve the look of fuller lips with her Lip Kits, but Kylie Jenner has now gone all natural.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, revealed she is no longer enhancing her lips with temporary fillers after she shared a photo of her new lips on Instagram.

“She looks like the old Kylie here idk why,” one fan wrote in the comments section, to which Jenner responded, “I got rid of all my filler,” with two flushed face emojis and one smiley face emoji.

In a second photo, posted to celebrate her 8-year anniversary with BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, the mother of one pursed her lips and posed for the camera.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner / Instagram

In May 2015, Jenner admitted that she enhanced her lips with temporary fillers after spending years overlining her mouth.

And years later, in September 2017, the mother of one revealed she got fuller lips after a boy assumed she’d be a bad kisser because of her naturally thin lips.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” Jenner shared during an episode of her E! spin-off series, Life of Kylie.

“Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done,” she added.

In May, Jenner admitted that she is currently not pursuing any other plastic surgery procedures.

“I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do, I’m not against it,” she told sister Kim Kardashian West in an interview for Evening Standard magazine. “Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything, actually.”

Older sister Kim quipped, “You’re 20, so I hope not! We’ll talk in 20 years, and then maybe you’ll have a different answer.”

Most recently, on Saturday, Jenner shared that 5-month-old daughter Stormi takes after her in many ways, but she doesn’t have her mother’s lips.

“She has the most perfect lips in the entire world,” she explained in her latest YouTube vlog, sharing that she’s pretty positive that her boyfriend Travis Scott is responsible.

“She didn’t get those from me, I think her dad has those,” she added.