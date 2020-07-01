The beauty mogul also debuted a new warm honey brunette hair color during a photo shoot at Kylie Cosmetics headquarters

Kylie Jenner Reveals a New Tiny Arm Tattoo That Appears to Be a Tribute to Daughter Stormi

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, showed off what appeared to be the the time "4:43" tattooed on her inner forearm. Days after Stormi's birth on February 1, 2018, TMZ reported 4:43 was when Jenner's daughter entered the world after the outlet obtained a copy of her birth certificate.

While she kicked back and filmed a selfie video with her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, Jenner flashed the tiny tattoo on her Instagram Story, which was first spotted by Page Six.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The star spent the day at her Kylie Cosmetics HQ doing a photo shoot and she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at on social media.

Jenner, who highlighted her hair to a lighter "bronde" color before she began social distancing in March, flaunted a new honey brunette hair hue in a pretty makeup-free selfie before she started to get glam for the shoot. Once she got her hair and makeup done, the star showed off one of her sexiest looks from the photo shoot: an embroidered, pale pink waist-cinching corset.

Jenner's family members couldn't stop complimenting her hair and body in the comments of the Instagram photo she shared wearing the old-school corset. "GORGEOUS!!!! 💕💕💕," said her momager Kris Jenner.

"I literally just fainted!!!!! Gagged! Dead! All of that!!!" Khloé Kardashian commented. "This is your hair color."