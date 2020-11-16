Kylie Jenner Reveals Kylie Cosmetics x Grinch Holiday Collection and Fans Are Freaking Out

The makeup mogul said the collaboration with Dr. Seuss is her "favorite collection of all time"

Kylie Jenner was inspired by a childhood classic for her latest Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection.

To bring a sense of nostalgia and joy to everyone's holiday season, Jenner, 23, created a Grinch-themed Kylie Cosmetics line in partnership with Dr. Seuss, launching Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. PST.

"I grew up watching The Grinch. My daughter makes me watch The Grinch every night so this is very exciting for me," the makeup mogul said as she unveiled the products in the Kylie Cosmetics x The Grinch collection on her Instagram Story.

From the adorable customized packaging to the Grinch-inspired shade names, every aspect of the whimsical collection features fun touches from the famous 1957 book by Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which has been turned into multiple movies, including the 2000 film of the same name starring Jim Carrey and the 2018 animated film, The Grinch.

It will come as no surprise that the main color highlighted throughout the line is a glamorous green from the high-shine shimmers in the Kylie x The Grinch Pressed Powder Palette ($40) and emerald Shimmer Eye Glaze ($20) to the Olive Liquid Liner Pen ($18) and green glitter flecks in the High Glosses ($16).

"I was so excited to partner with Dr. Seuss on this collection," Jenner said in a press release. "There are so many great colors and shapes to play up with the theme and I loved the creative process of developing the products, picking the shade names and designing the packaging. I wanted to make sure there was a perfect mix of shimmers and matte hues for the lip and eye products, while also featuring the fun green, red and golds for the holidays, so the looks can be so versatile."

Other items in the collection include Kylie x The Grinch Eye Shadow Sticks ($24), Kylie x The Grinch Lipstick Set ($60), How The Grinch Stole Christmas! Matte Lip Kit ($29), Littlest of Whos Kylighter ($20) and Max the Reindeer Blush ($18).

Fans started to sense a Dr. Seuss collaboration was in the works when Jenner posted sultry photos from her holiday makeup campaign shoot wearing some sparkly green Grinch attire with a furry olive-colored backdrop. Once the products were revealed, people couldn't contain their excitement.

"I love it, the packaging the details it’s everything!!!!! 😻💚💚," one fan commented. Someone else wrote, "I DONT EVEN WEAR MAKEUP BUT IM GETTING THIS."

Another person said: "this was so unexpected!!! I’m so glad you made this collection."

Jenner gave her followers a look at one of the products — the How The Grinch Stole Christmas! Matte Lip Kit — on herself in a recent Instagram post too.

"wearing my new HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS lip kit today 💚 actually in loooove with this muted red. perfect for the holidays ✨," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said.