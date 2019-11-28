Kylie Jenner Reveals Her 'Real Hair' Length, Says It's the Longest It's Been Since She Was 15

Kylie Jenner just gave fans a peek at her natural hair, revealing that it’s the longest her locks have been since she was a teenager.

In a video of herself just out of the shower shared on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Jenner can be seen playing with her hair, which stops around her shoulders.

“Haven’t had my real hair this long since I was 15,” the beauty mogul, now 22, wrote atop the clip.

Jenner often sports long hair extensions and wears a plethora of wigs so is known as quite the hair chameleon.

The look at Jenner’s natural hair this week shows off a dramatic difference in length from one of the last times she showed it to fans. In 2017, Jenner wore her natural hair in a tiny bun on the top of her head on Snapchat, and it was much shorter.

“My hair is just so crazy,” she said in the snaps at the time as she played with the strands around her face.

And while her natural hue is black, Jenner frequently dies her hair, and went through five different hair colors, including platinum blonde, a frosty blue and a baby pink hue, within the span of five months before dying it black again in January.

For her various Halloween costumes this year, she wore her hair in blonde and red styles to portray Marilyn Monroe and Ariel from The Little Mermaid, respectively — not to mention her purple look at this year’s Met Gala.

Because of Jenner’s penchant for experimenting with her own hairstyles, it comes as no surprise that she loves to have fun with daughter Stormi Webster‘s hairstyles as well.

“I love doing her hair. I’m not the best. But I love learning,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said on her Instagram Story back in April.

“Some of my favorite memories are of my mom doing my hair,” she added as she put Stormi’s hair into a ponytail, referencing momager Kris Jenner.

“Can’t wait till [Stormi’s] hair is long enough to all fit in the pony. Gotta make it work for now,” Jenner said in another video.

The mother of one isn’t the only member of the KarJenner clan to be open to learning about hairstyling for their children’s sake.

In Season 12 of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian West enlisted the guidance of celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble to teach her how to braid daughter North West’s hair.

In her private hair-braiding class, Kardashian West struggled to learn techniques on a mannequin before mastering how to do double French braids for her daughter.