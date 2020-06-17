The Kylie Cosmetics founder said on Instagram that the quarantine photos were shot on her iPhone

Kylie Jenner Reveals New Pics from Her Vogue Czechoslovakia Shoot: 'We Hung Sheets' as a Backdrop

Kylie Jenner knows how to get the shot, even if it means getting creative while stuck inside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, shared three pictures from her “intimate” Vogue Czechoslovakia cover shoot, photographed during quarantine from her Los Angeles home on her personal iPhone and against a make-shift backdrop.

“i loved creating this intimate shoot for @vogueczechoslovakia 💙 we hung sheets in my backyard to try and make a backdrop and shot it all on my iphone.☁️” Jenner wrote on Instagram.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder looks ethereal in the photos as she poses in front of a pale pink bed sheet, wearing a royal blue Balmain leather coat-and-corset ensemble (a custom design inspired by the label’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection) with black tights.

Jenner went shoeless for the at-home photoshoot and opted for a soft glam hair and makeup. She styled her two-toned hair in loose waves and paired her matte brown eyeshadow look with a dusty rose lip color.

"Wow😍" Sofia Richie commented on the second post, while other Instagram users praised the creative direction and overall vibe of Jenner's at-home photoshoot.

The makeup mogul's 2-year-old daughter Stormi joined her for the stunning Vogue Czechoslovakia cover, which reads, "Bedtime Story with Kylie Jenner & Stormi."

"New cover with my baby for @vogueczechoslovakia shot at home on my iphone 🤍," Jenner captioned the photo on Instagram, revealing that the shoot was done by fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli.

The Morelli Brothers shared a cute behind-the-scenes photo to their own Instagram, which showed Jenner and Stormi snuggled in bed. "Backstage at @kyliejenner and Stormi #VogueCS CoverStory shot via FaceTime 💖," they wrote.

In the interview, Kylie reveals that she "will definitely let" Stormi wear makeup, but she's not sure about the timing yet. "The question is when it will be," she says. "When I was little, I secretly used my mother's shadows. It left me a lot of freedom and encouraged my creativity. From the sixth grade, I went with purple eye shadows."