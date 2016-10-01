Kylie Jenner knows good selfie lighting when she sees it — and sometimes, that means pausing for a pic in her refrigerator

Kylie Jenner Just Realized Her Refrigerator Is the Best Place to Take a Selfie (Yes, Really)

Kylie Jenner knows good selfie lighting when she sees it. And sometimes, that means pausing for a pic in an unexpected place.

The 19-year-old cosmetics queen has been known to flood her social media accounts with a series of solo shots. So it should be no surprise to fans when she stopped on Friday night to show off her newest favorite place to pose: her refrigerator!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Wait my refrigerator has the best lighting,” Jenner captioned a clip on her Snapchat story, as she stared down the camera.

Earlier in the evening, she showed off her newly bleached blonde locks in a few selfies from her couch (which had some pretty good lighting too, if you ask us).

When she’s not snapping shots in her refrigerator, Jenner’s fans are used to seeing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star cooking in her kitchen.

Image zoom

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has her own Cooking with Kylie video series on her app — and is often showing Snapchat fans sneak peeks at her latest creations, often for boyfriend Tyga.

She’s such a fan of the kitchen in her $6 million home in Hidden Hills, California, she even recently upgraded it by switching all of her existing cookware for the copper version of each piece.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Shows Off ‘Promise Ring’ from Tyga, Reveals Why She Didn’t Walk in Kanye’s Show



“I changed all my appliances to copper and I’m really happy about it,” Jenner narrated a mini tour of the sprawling space on Tuesday. There you can see her bright white cabinets fitted with marble countertops stacked with a brand new metallic Kitchen Aid mixer, multiple-piece pots and pans set, cookie cutters, spoons and spatulas and even a few other new non-copper tools.