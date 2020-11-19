See the Flirty Comment Travis Scott Left on Kylie Jenner's Racy Thong Bikini Photos

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul bared her backside in a series of very revealing photos shared on her Instagram

Kylie Jenner brought the heat on Instagram in what might be her sexiest bikini photos to-date.

Leading up to the launch of the star's Kylie Cosmetics x Grinch collection, Jenner, 23, slipped on a revealing cherry colored red thong bikini and posed for some racy photos on her sunchair by the pool.

With her backside facing the camera, the makeup mogul seductively leaned back and flaunted her curves, which she oiled up with her Kylie Skin SPF Oil that sat on a table nearby.

While Jenner captioned the photos reminding her fans about the upcoming Kylie Cosmetics launch, her loved ones — including ex Travis Scott — couldn't help but comment on her appearance in the pics.

"Heavvvyyyy 🏊🏽‍♂️🏊🏽‍♂️💧," Scott, 29, wrote with a swimmer and water droplet emoji.

Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou also commented saying, "mami🤤🤤🤤🤤." Beauty influencer James Charles simply said, "hot."

Although Scott has gotten flirty with Jenner in her Instagram comments, a source recently told PEOPLE that the couple is not back together.

"There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate," the insider said. "But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship."

The source says that Jenner and Scott — who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster — have "both been dating here and there and are mature about that." But for now, the former couple is "really happy co-parenting Stormi and are on the same page about raising their daughter."

However, their family could anticipate a romantic reconciliation on the horizon. "None of their loved ones would be surprised if they eventually ended up back together, but it’s not happening right now," the source said.