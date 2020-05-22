“in love with a fantasy” the reality star captioned a second Instagram post

Kylie Jenner Says She Spends Her Days on 'Zoom Meetings' in Sexy Pantsless Pics

Kylie Jenner just revealed what she wears to Zoom meetings during quarantine and honestly, can’t relate!

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing a long sleeve white bodysuit and white leather boots with the caption, “my days are made up of zoom meetings and playing dress up☁️⚡️⚡️”

For the living room photoshoot, Jenner styled her long hair in two half up, half down ponytails with face-framing pieces left out of the elastic on either side, showing off her two-toned blonde color. The makeup mogul sported a simple winged eyeliner-glossy lip combo, and in true KarJenner fashion, she accessorized with an Hermès Birkin Bag.

“Same,” celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote in the comment section.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a second post a few hours later: “in love with a fantasy☁️🤍🤍👼🏼🦋” she said in the caption.

Kim Zolciak Biermann left two heart eye emojis under the photo, while beauty influencer James Charles wrote, “OMG.”

Earlier that day, Jenner posted a steamy behind-the-scenes unreleased campaign video where she seductively spritzes her Kylie Skin SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil all over her body.

Wearing nothing more than a beige bandeau and high-cut thong, Jenner applies the product in the sexy slow-motion video, moving her hands from below her breasts, down her stomach and all the way to her legs as she massages the sunscreen oil into her skin.

"@kylieskin unreleased sunscreen campaign 🤍🦋," Jenner captioned the sultry video shared on her Instagram.

The risqué video got quite the reaction from Jenner's friends and family.

Chrissy Teigen commented with a NSFW joke, to which Jenner replied with two eggplant emojis.

The star's sister Khloé Kardashian also commented saying, "Holy....... ok well I'm heading to the gym."

The throwback campaign clip has similar vibes to another sexy sunscreen video she took inside her new $36.5 million Los Angeles estate to promote the same Kylie Skin SPF Oil.

In the brief Instagram, Jenner lounges on a poolside chaise wearing a black string bikini as she sprays herself with the SPF 30 product as Mary J. Blige's "Be Without You" plays.