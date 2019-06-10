Kylie Jenner Gets Cheeky in Skimpy Hot Pink Swimsuit as She Celebrates Her BFF's Birthday

Kylie Jenner loves a twinning moment.

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul and mom to 16-month-old daughter Stormi Webster showed some skin in a skimpy hot pink swimsuit as she celebrated best friend Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolaou’s 22nd birthday.

Jenner went all out for Karanikalaou’s special day, which included a road trip to what appears to be Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs mansion where the close childhood friends lounged in matching bright bikinis by the pool. She also hosted a Handmaid’s Tale-themed party, which later got backlash for being “tone deaf.” (Jenner has yet to address it.)

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star provided no shortage of sultry photos from the girls’ pool day, including multiple shots where she and Karanikolaou posed on an inflatable Funboy convertible as they turned their backsides to the camera.

“It’s ya birthday it’s ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place 🥇 💗💗💯💯🎉🎉 ,” Jenner captioned a slide show of pics of herself and Karanikalaou.

Though Jenner was having fun with friends, she still made time for mommy duties. The star posted an adorable shot with friend Yris Palmer, who has a young daughter herself, holding up Stormi in the air and making a kiss face towards her as the pair stood in the pool.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Barefaced Beauties! The Kardashian-Jenner Crew’s Best Makeup-Free Selfies

“mommyyyss💗✨,” Jenner wrote.

The star continued the fun inside and posed for another sexy shot with Karanikalaou.

On Karanikalaou’s actual birthday, Jenner posted a heartfelt message to her on Instagram, calling her “a real one,” just two days after she was spotted at the same nightclub as ex-friend Jordyn Woods, as well as sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

Jenner and Woods were reportedly both there to celebrate Karanikalaou’s birthday, although it’s unclear why Thompson visited the hotspot too, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that Woods arrived to the party with pal Jaden Smith, who is also friends with Jenner.

However, Woods was not featured in any of the clips Jenner shared from the bash online, so it is unclear whether or not they interacted at the West Hollywood nightclub.

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty Images; George Pimentel/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jenner and Woods were best friends since their high school years, but their relationship was severed in the wake of Woods’ cheating scandal with Thompson. While sources told PEOPLE Jenner was initially torn about rekindling their friendship, it appears she has since moved on.

“Kylie has had a very hard time moving on from their friendship. But not being able to rely on Jordyn’s friendship has actually been great for Kylie,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that while the pair are “occasionally” in touch, their relationship will never be the same.

“Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again,” said the source. “Kylie has moved on and seems very happy.”