Kylie Jenner Posts – and Quickly Deletes – Video of Jaclyn Hill's Lipsticks amid Scandal

Kylie Jenner may have accidentally gotten into the middle of the drama surrounding YouTube beauty guru Jaclyn Hill’s lipsticks without even realizing it.

After customers began accusing Hill’s newly-launched cosmetics company, Jaclyn Cosmetics, of selling lipsticks with black holes, lumps and hair-like fibers, Jenner, 21, posted a video opening the PR box saying she couldn’t wait to try them (seemingly unaware of the controversy).

Beauty industry watchdog and influencer HerefortheTea2 captured Jenner’s Instagram Story before the star quickly deleted the video from her account.

“Also, can’t wait to try these,” Jenner said as she opened the package from Hill, 28. “This PR box is magical.”

Hill’s lipsticks sold out mere hours after launching on May 30, but once fans started receiving their purchases in the mail, many reported that their bullets looked less-than-stellar.

“@Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics I am a huge supporter! Seriously love you. I was soooo excited to buy your lipsticks. Today when I went to put on “Decaf” ..I noticed there was a hard ball inside of it. What is it? Can I get a replacement?” one of Hill’s followers tweeted to her alongside a picture of her lipstick.

Fellow YouTube beauty star known as RawBeautyKristi posted a photo of one of the Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks she ordered that showed tiny hair fibers coming out of the bullet. “All I can say is WTF,” Kristi tweeted.

Fans urged Hill to issue a recall, but she stayed quiet for days as more accounts of alleged defective and contaminated lipsticks were shared on social media. Then late last night, Hill addressed all the concerns in a 14-minute video shared on her YouTube channel.

“The first thing I want to address is the accusation that my lipsticks are expired, moldy or hazardous in any way,” Hill said at the start of the video. “My lipsticks did not go into mass production until the same month that I launched my brand.”

A spokesperson for Jaclyn Cosmetics also confirmed Hill’s statement about production timing in a comment shared with PEOPLE. “These lipsticks were manufactured in May 2019 and are made with cosmetic industry-standard, FDA compliant ingredients and are produced in an OTC (Over the Counter) compliant factory that is registered with the FDA, providing high degrees of safety standards and rigorous testing,” the Jaclyn Cosmetics spokesperson said.

While many customers hypothesized that the Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks were expired and moldy, Hill and her team insist that is not the case.

“Every single ingredient in my lipstick is new and it is FDA-approved,” Hill said.

A spokesperson from Jaclyn Cosmetics added: “We want to provide assurances to customers who may have heard that our products are old, or contain mold — this is false. Our launch collection was manufactured in May 2019. The preservative system, material composition of the formula, and processing temperature of our lipstick does not support microbial growth and protects the product through the expiration date of May 2021.”

Hill said that the tiny black holes were actually air bubbles, while the gritty texture was a result of the formula not getting blended properly during manufacturing. As for the tiny hair fibers, the beauty star said they were caused by fuzzy white gloves used during the quality control inspection process.

“My lab, instead of using a standard glove that they would use in the lab, they decided to use white cotton gloves,” she explained. “They didn’t want to standard glove to put any smears on this component, to in any way have any prints on it.”

Hill is encouraging her customers to contact help@jaclyncosmetics.com if they are not 100 percent satisfied with their purchase for a full refund and replacement.