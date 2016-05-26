Kylie Jenner is the queen of the triplegram. For those who don’t obsessively contemplate the finer points of social media and have no idea what that word means, allow us to explain. A “triplegram” is simply a nearly identical shot posted three times in a row, and is a technique used by many top Instagramers to share a narrative on their feeds. Kourtney may have brought attention to the trend, but the eldest Kardashian sister is quick to admit she learned the trick from her youngest sister Kylie. And the teen reality star proved her gramming prowess on Wednesday, posting a string of moody shots.

There’s nothing Kylie loves more than posting one selfie after the next from dawn until dusk, but yesterday’s selection took on an artsy bent. Wearing a simple pair of black leggings and a cropped white tee, the teen showed off the bottom of her bra, squatting on the floor and testing out some various arm poses in her half-lit, shadow-filled room. But really, nothing says sexy revenge selfie quite like modeling half-clothed in front of your laptop charger.

We know Kylie just broke up with her boyfriend and all, but really she doesn’t have much of an excuse to be too sad considering she also revealed on Snapchat that the trunk of her blue Ferrari is currently filled with exclusive

The Life of Pablo

merch courtesy of her sister and brother-in-law, better known to the masses as Kimye. And from the looks of things, a lot of the pieces in that pile haven’t even gone on sale yet. If there’s one lesson we can take away from all this it’s that time and Yeezy heal all.

