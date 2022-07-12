Kylie Jenner Shows Off 'Smokin' Hot' Latex Dress in Photos Taken by Boyfriend Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner knows how to dress up for date night.
On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a series of pictures of herself all dressed up in a super sexy latex dress for a night out with boyfriend Travis Scott.
In the carousel of photos — taken by the rapper himself — Jenner, 24, posed in a body-hugging latex dress, sandals with a chic block heel, a mirrored handbag and galactic shades. She wore her hair in a slicked-back bun with a single strand framing her face.
While Jenner's bombshell style was front and center, she couldn't help but point out Scott's photography skills.
"not me looking back at all these pics trav took of me and there's smoke in all them," she captioned the post, referring to the foggy cast on some of the pictures.
Big sister Khloé Kardashian showed some love too, commenting on the post, "You are smokin hot. Look at you queen!!!!!"
In another post, the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo of herself and the "Sicko Mode" rapper with his arms wrapped around her waist. She captioned it with a simple black heart emoji.
Last month, Jenner celebrated Father's Day with Scott, 31, and their two children, Stormi Webster, 4, and their newborn son.
To honor the occasion, the mom of two posted an Instagram photo of Scott lounging in bed with a bowl of noodles while their baby boy rested on his chest. Stormi was also snapped taking a nap beside her dad.
"Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎" she captioned the Instagram post.
In addition to their dates — which also include some sandwich-making sessions — Jenner has been having fun with Stormi.
Within the past week, Jenner has posted multiple TikToks with her eldest, which have all gone viral for their mother-daughter cuteness.
Last week, Jenner created a video using a viral sound that originated from an impersonation account and sounds just like Jenner and her daughter.
"Are you kidding me?" the sound starts, impersonating Stormi. "Stormi, you look like Mommy, baby!" it finishes with a voice that sounds like Jenner. The result was a 10-second clip of Stormi smiling brightly at the camera.